Eli and Christine conquer Kiltwalk
Aches and pains are now a distant memory for Argyll Book Centre manager Eli Pickering and her son’s partner Christine Irvine who walked the 26-mile Mighty Hike distance of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk on Sunday June 2.
Eli’s total after counting online and offline donations came to £907.20 for the MS Society Scotland and Christine’s total came to £418.47 for the MS Centre Lochgilphead.
Sir Tom Hunter and his Hunter Foundation will add a massive 40 per cent to any funds raised for Scottish charities at the Kiltwalk, so the girls’ grand totals after this contribution come to £1,270.08 for MS Society Scotland and £585.99 for MS Centre Lochgilphead – a whopping total of £1,699.55.
Eli said: ‘We are delighted and thank everyone who supported us and helped us raise such a fantastic amount for MS charities.’