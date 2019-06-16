Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – June 14, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Bikes return

Bike scrambling fans out there of a certain age will be feeling nostalgic at the prospect of a return to a track described as ‘one of the best in the world’ later this month.

Kilmartin is famous in the motocross world and mouths are watering at the prospect.

Filling stations

Not that long ago, if you had walked into a shop and asked for a bottle of water you would be offered fizzy French stuff or perhaps tonic or soda water.

Plain drinking water? We had taps for that.

A multi-million pound industry has ‘sprung’ up, selling water to us in plastic bottles. The water’s fine, but the plastic bottles can take 500 years to break down.

The tide, though, is turning with the trend of reuseable water bottles and a rise in the number of paces where people can top up.

It makes perfect sense.

Footie fever

Youth football in Mid Argyll seems to be doing really well, as can be seen in this week’s edition.

At every age group, the Red Star teams seem to be doing well. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, parents, schools and supporters who work hard to keep football thriving.