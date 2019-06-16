Argyll College students display talents in exhibition

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll College UHI’s doors have been opened to the public to display the hard work of its talented students.

The staff room was filled with colour and pattern thanks to the amazing display of crafts donated by the students of NC Art and Design and HNC Contemporary Art. Paintings, drawing, sculptures, prints and collages were all featured exploring themes of astrology, politics, nature, history and the human body.

Clare McCartan’s silver stainless steel leaf was the first thing to catch your eye by the door. It is based on a skeleton Magnolia leaf found in her garden and fuses the idea of the forms nature makes and the forms man makes.

Joan Gontarek’s mouse sculpture looks like something from Alice in Wonderland with its pocketwatch and top hat. Made from sustainable and recycled materials, the mouse sitting atop a weak mushroom symbolises the fragility of the environment.

Ali Mackie’s collection uses a variety of techniques and materials to make four distinct pieces about different aspects of her life that inspired her.

Other pieces jump out at you, like Maureen Clerk’s 3D rendering of cup and ring marks well known to Kilmartin Glen and the standing stones and Julie-Anne Mather’s simplified abstract oil painting of a dried out root on Tiree that reminded her of a womb.

One student, Patrycja Madej, displayed her printmaking talent for the course and enjoyed it enough to go back the following year for her HNC.

Patrycja said: ‘My prints are reduction printmaking, which means they were made with lino and with more than one colour. I love working with the tools and lining textures and patterns that come out.

‘It’s something to pursue in the future as an artist. I hope to go into art therapy or teaching art and do printmaking in my personal work.’