MacBraynes bus spotted in Ardrishaig
This vintage MacBraynes bus was found brightening the view from the Steamer Terminal in Ardrishaig on Monday June 10.
Picturesquely sitting next to the mini Kelpies, it was on its way to Campbeltown on Monday then onwards to Islay on Tuesday as part of its annual tour.