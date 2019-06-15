Have you got the bottle?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Water in plastic bottles is a fairly recent phenomenon – but its days could be numbered in Mid Argyll.

Growing public awareness of plastic pollution has forced a re-think about the way we consume water. And businesses in and around Lochgilphead are flooding to join the refill revolution.

On Wednesday June 19, National Refill Day asks whether we have #GotTheBottle to switch from single-use plastic bottles to reusable alternatives.

Two Lochgilphead businesses behind the refill movement are the Square Peg sandwich bar and Smiddy Bistro. Hot on their heels, Mid Argyll Community Pool is moving from plastic bottles to refills.

Jilly Wilson of the Square Peg said: ‘I was aware of the number of plastic bottles of water we sold and it seemed such a waste. We have always offered tap water, but this makes it easier for people to come in and refill without feeling guilty.’

A new Refill mobile phone app will tell you where you can top-up across the country and it is easy to sign up.

‘Our staff are already encouraged to use re-useable water bottles,’ added Kirsty Young of MACPool. ‘And it’s easy to get involved by downloading the app.’

The idea of refills has taken hold among younger people. Lochgilphead pupils formed a company entitled ‘Gulp’ aimed at promoting reusable bottles to reduce single-use plastic waste – winning an award for their efforts. You can read all about their achievements elsewhere in the print and online editions of the Argyllshire Advertiser.