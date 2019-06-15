Argyll Rally set to be ‘classic’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Argyll Rally returns for the third successive year on June 22, with fresh challenges for competitors in the KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship.

Backed by Dunoon Presents, the event will see some of the best drivers in Scotland and beyond heading to Cowal for classic Argyll forest stages – and a new test for 2019.

On Friday June 21, pre-event scrutiny will take place at Dunoon Stadium from 2pm.

Eight stages offering 42 miles of competitive driving will test crews, with a new Gairletter complex adding to the classic tests such as Bishops Glen, Glenbranter and Coire Ealt. Two-wheel-drive crews will run first on the road to take advantage of prime road conditions and low liaison mileage will help with costs.

Lucky finishers will return to spray the champagne at around 4pm back at the stadium.

Chris Woodcock, clerk of the course, believes this year’s Argyll Rally could be a classic.

‘After our recent route survey,’ he said, ‘I can confirm the stages are genuinely some of the best I have seen in Scotland and we have done everything we can to use only the smoothest stages.’

The event is a qualifying round of the KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship, the Gazzard Accounts SD34 MSG Stage Rally Championship and the SG Petch ANECCC Stage Rally Championship.

The Argyll Rally will hit the forests next week. Photograph: Eddie Kelly Motorsport Photography. no_a24ArgyllRally01