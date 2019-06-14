TSI defends closing Lochgilphead office

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI) has defended controversial changes to its operation that have left charities worried.

TSI represents the voluntary sector, supporting groups and charities and is run by a board of volunteers drawn from Argyll and Bute, with core funding from the Scottish Government. Help offered by TSI might involve governance, fundraising and managing volunteers.

With the closing of two TSI projects, the Guided Self-Help project and the Self-Directed Support (SDS) on September 30 last year, TSI has shifted its approach to dealing with charities and vulnerable people.

In a move that has seen six members of staff made redundant across Argyll and Bute and offices closing in Oban and, most recently, Lochgilphead, TSI has been criticised for taking staff ‘off the front line’.

In a statement, TSI chief executive Kirsteen Murray said: ‘All staff affected by potential redundancy in the over-staffed areas were offered the opportunity to apply for vacant posts within the project.

‘Unfortunately we said goodbye to one full-time member of staff and two part-time at the end of September 2018.’

TSI has introduced a central telephone number and email address, a 24/7 self-serve facility on its website and travelling surgeries with 90 surgeries planned in Argyll and Bute across 2019.

Kirsteen Murray continued: ‘The feedback we have had has been excellent. Small numbers of organisations are accessing the self-serve facility and giving us positive feedback. Similarly, surgeries have proved popular in rural areas where small organisations appreciate us travelling to them.’

Lochgilphead charities, though, have either not been informed of the change or claim the service is inadequate.

Sandra Johnston, chairperson of four Mid Argyll charitable groups and a committee member of another three, said she had not been informed of the new phone line or website. She added: ‘The point of the TSI is to support local groups, which isn’t happening.

‘With them keeping on one member of staff in Lochgilphead – without any phone or office -there are no people to support the groups. The hands-on practical support isn’t there. It’s a very bad situation.’

‘They have told me nothing. Between seven groups, I’ve not heard anything.

‘Common sense would tell them to send out letters to all the local groups. But they don’t understand who they’re working with. I’m lucky because I have people around me who can use a computer, some people don’t.’

Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand said: ‘It is disappointing and concerning that TSI has closed its office in Lochgilphead, particularly when government legislation is becoming ever more dependent on TSI to provide services.’