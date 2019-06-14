Iconic Kilmartin venue set for racing return

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Racing is set to return to a Mid Argyll motorbike venue described as ‘the holy grail’ of tracks.

The track at Kilmartin famously hosted the only Scottish round of the World Motocross Grand Prix championships in June 1978 and memories remain vivid despite the fact no racing has taken place there for around three decades.

The atmosphere will be electric when the Scottish Twin Shock Scramble Club holds round five of the 2019 championship at the iconic Castle Park venue on June 30.

Ricky Caldwell, chairman of the Scottish Twin Shock Scramble Club, said: ‘The idea behind the move was purely down to the iconic setting at Carnasserie Castle, Kilmartin, the holy grail venue of Scottish motocross.

‘When we were offered the opportunity to ride here again we had to make the effort to make it happen. With this in mind, the twinshock bikes which will be seen racing here would also have been racing at this venue in 1978, so to revive this with our bikes seemed the natural thing to do.

‘The track is simple, natural, undulating land, not a man-made track but vintage scrambling motocross.’

He added: ‘The championship this year is still really exciting as we are just approaching the midway point of the season. All classes are extremely close, with everything to ride for.

‘As always, we hope to put on great show for everyone who comes along to watch and support the racing. We will ensure all attendees fully respect the land and surrounding areas to ensure we leave it as we find it and remove all litter to ensure the preservation of the area.