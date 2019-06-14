Flag flies in Lochgilphead for service personnel
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Argyll and Bute’s only event to mark Armed Forces Day is all set for Saturday June 15 in Lochgilphead.
The flag raising ceremony ahead of this annual tribute to the country’s armed forces was held on the front green on Wednesday June 12, the flag raised by by cadets from the Lochgilphead detachment of the Argyll And Sutherland Highlanders Battalion.
Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day will start at midday on Saturday June 15 with a parade of veterans, serving personnel and cadets from Lochgilphead drill hall along Argyll Street to the front green, where the parade will be inspected.
A gala afternoon will follow, with hospitality and plenty of family entertainment – and a special prize draw at 3pm.