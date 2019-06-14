BEAR grilled over confused road closure info

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Motorists were left angry amid confused road closure information on the A83 earlier this week.

Trunk road management company BEAR Scotland is currently resurfacing a number of sections of the lifeline route, working from south to north.

A stretch of resurfacing had been completed between Lochgair and Minard before the teams moved on to the next project at Dunderave, which was completed overnight on Tuesday June 11. Road closures were in place at Dunderave from 7pm to 7am.

The trouble was that the Traffic Scotland website was still telling people that the overnight work was taking place at Lochgair.

Adding to the confusion was a road sign on Loch Lomondside which directed traffic on a 50-mile diversion via Crianlarich – which turned out to be correct – but which also had the location as Lochgair.

Among many angry drivers, one took to Facebook to vent her outrage after taking the diversion. She posted: ‘I have just driven from Glasgow to Tarbert.

‘I was going to come down Tyndrum to Inveraray but realised there would be no point if Lochgair was shut. I couldn’t risk it, so continued up to Oban and down.

‘Really, really angry about the lack of updated information, and a three-and-a-half-hour journey, plus the extra cost of the petrol. ‘

Another posted: ‘I saw the Lochgair sign at Tarbet last night, so drove on because it wouldn’t affect me. Got as far as a few miles outside Inveraray and was turned back.

‘I had to go all the way back to Tarbet, pick up the A82, head to Dalmally and cut across to Inveraray that way. Shambles.’

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: ‘We work closely with external parties such as Traffic Scotland to share information about our planned projects through their online channels to help road users plan their journeys in advance and minimise any inconvenience, helping to keep Scotland moving.

‘While we collaborate with Traffic Scotland to ensure a consistent message is delivered regarding roadworks, we were alerted to a recent discrepancy in information displayed on vehicle messaging signs in relation to the A83. Our teams on site took immediate action to have these changed by liaising with the relevant parties.

‘We apologies for any inconvenience this caused, and have instructed our site teams to be mindful of these issues when dealing with rolling programmes of work in the future.’