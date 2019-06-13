Landslip mitigation makes progress at the Rest

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Construction of the first new ‘catch-pits’ on the A83 at the Rest is expected to be completed by the end of July, BEAR Scotland has confirmed.

The £2.24 million first phase of landslip mitigation measures on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful involved creating three large new debris catch-pits next to the A83 carriageway.

One small catch-pit was created in 2013, and once the construction of the three new larger pits is complete, together they will have capacity to store around 13,000 tonnes of landslip debris from the hillside.

The project began in March 2017 and has involved excavating more than 28,000 tonnes of rock from the hillside as well as securing the area around the newly constructed pits with deep soil nails and mesh.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place during the project. Once this first phase is complete, the temporary lights will be removed, allowing the A83 to reopen to both lanes for the remainder of the summer.

At nearby Glenkinglas, the excavated rock was used to construct six rock bunds across watercourse channels flowing down the slope towards the A83. These bunds are up to 10m high in some sections and help form a barrier against any potential debris flows while allowing the water to pass beneath.

In the autumn teams will return to build the second phase of the catch-pit project, which will involve constructing a fifth pit to the north of the first phase.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland north-west representative, said: ‘As ever, we thank all road users for their continued patience while we work to construct these additional resilience measures on the A83 which will help to keep Argyll open for business, and our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.’