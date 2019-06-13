Easy Easter riders’ cash for children’s hospital

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

His thoughts are already turning to next year’s fundraiser, but Stevie McCormick wants to say thanks to everyone who supported him on the Easter Egg Run.

Bike enthusiast Stevie, from Kilmichael, along with fellow riders James McGuire and Richard Todd, set off from Mid Argyll to take part in the Glasgow bike ride back in April

The annual Easter Egg Run is held in support of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, a cause which Stevie has supported for around a decade now.

Just before setting off on the run, Stevie did some fundraising with his bike at Lochgilphead’s Riverside filling station. He said: ‘The response from people was amazing. Before I knew it there was £450 in my collection. Thanks to the Riverside for looking after me.’

He added: ‘Thanks as well to MacLeod Construction Ltd for their help and support.’

On a warm April day, the 40th Easter Egg Run started at Glasgow Green and made its way to the Royal Hospital for Children via the city centre, where an enthusiastic welcome awaited the riders.

In total, Stevie managed to raise £1,210 to help the children’s hospital.

A letter of thanks from the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said: ‘Please pass on our thanks to everyone who contributed to this fantastic amount. Their generosity will make a huge difference to all the babies, children and families treated in this hospital.’

The money will help to fund medical equipment, pioneering research, innovative play programmes and family support services at the hospital.