Buyers treated to ‘excellent show’ of Islay cattle
United Auctions sold 296 grazing cattle at the firm’s sale held at Islay Auction Mart on Friday June 7.
Bullocks levelled out at £843 per head. Heifers averaged £722 per head.
An excellent show of well bred cattle were on offer and sold to a good ringside of buyers.
Principal lots and prices
Top prices per head:
Bullocks:
AAx: £1,010(7) – Gartacharra; £960(2) – Tallant.
Blonde: £985, £940 – Ardnave.
BRBx: £930, £870(4) Foreland Estate.
CHARx: £1,060 – Ardnave; £1,030(2) – Gartacharra; £990 – Tallant; £945(3) – Ardnave.
LimX: £1,035 – Balaclava; £1,030 – Ardnave; £1,000 – Balaclava, Ardnave(2); £990(3) – Ardnave; £980 – Carrabus; £975 – Claggan; £970 – Kilbride, Adrnave; £960(2) – Octofad; £950 – Ardnave; £930 – Foreland Estate; £920 – Tallant; £910(3) – Octofad.
SHx: £1,030 – Foreland Estate.
SIMx: £790 – Carrabus.
Heifers:
AAx: £920 – Tallant; £850 – Gartacharra.
Blonde: £930 – Ardnave; £865(3) – Ardnave.
CHARx: £900 – Ardnave: £850 – Ardnave; £845(7) – Gartacharra; £840 – Claggan.
LIMx: £965 – Tallant; £920(3) – Ardnave; £905(3) – Ardnave; £865(4) – Balaclava.
Top prices per kilo:
Bullocks:
AAx: 224p(2) – Keppols; 224p – Tallant; 221p(5) – Tallant
Blonde: 261p – Ardnave; 245p – Ardnave.
CHARx: 276p – Ardnave; 255p(3) – Ardnave; 238p – Ardnave; 233p – Carrabus.
LIMx: 266p – Ardnave; 257p – Carrabus; 254p(2) – Ardnave; 249p(4) Octofad; 247p(2) Tormisdale; 245p(2) – Ardnave; 242p(2) Octofad; 239p – Keppols; 237p – Kilbride.
SIMx: 234p – Carrabus.
Heifers:
Blonde: 232p(4) – Ardnave; 231p(2) – Ardnave.
CHARx: 232p(5) – Ardnave; 230p(2) Ardnave – 221p – Mansfield.
LIMx: 244p – Ardnave; 238p(3) – Ardnave; 232p – Ardnave.
SIMx: 238p – Carrabus.