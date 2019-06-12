MSP Michael Russell calls for end of unfair delivery charges

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A call has been made to Argyll and Bute residents to help the Scottish Government with its efforts to bring an end to unfair parcel delivery charges.

Across Scotland, but particularly in rural constituencies including Argyll and Bute, thousands of consumers are paying substantially more for parcel deliveries than urban areas.

Presently only the UK Government can regulate parcel delivery but they believe this is unnecessary despite all the evidence. Campaigning led by Richard Lochhead MSP and supported by Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell is mounting pressure on the UK Government to change its stance on this matter.

This week, the Scottish Government’s Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills Jamie Hepburn wrote to all MSPs highlighting his ‘Fairer Deliveries for All’ action plan which he launched in November last year.

This includes plans to create a Scottish Parcel Delivery Map which will highlight the specific issues caused by unfair delivery charges as well as showing which parts of the country are worst affected.

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell is asking his constituents to get involved with this process by completing the new Scottish Government survey at resolver.co.uk/parcels

Michael Russell said: ‘Consumers in Argyll and Bute are consistently affected by this. I have received numerous representations from constituents who are fed up paying such extreme charges, especially when they know that most do not face this additional cost. This can even make everyday items unaffordable, leaving those living in rural Scotland at a major disadvantage.

‘Whilst the decision to bring an end to these charges presently lies with the UK Government, The Scottish Government is working hard to highlight the extent of the issue.

‘I would encourage anyone who has experienced unfair charges or complete refusal to deliver to their address, which is also often the case, to complete the online survey and ensure their voice is heard.’