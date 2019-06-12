Mid Argyll’s got talent

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

An exciting celebration of the creativity and talents of Mid Argyll young people will be on show at two fantastic events on Saturday June 15.

In the afternoon, Lochgilphead High School’s final matinée performance of Romeo and Juliet will take place at 1.30pm at the Joint Campus. This will be the third performance of the show, an exciting new take on Shakespeare’s original text.

The show features amazing choreography from Eve Maxwell, a multi-talented former pupil of Lochgilphead High School, and dance teacher Anne Beckitt. A collection for Macmillan Cancer Support will be taken at this matinée.

Other performances take place at 7pm on Thursday June 13 and Friday June 14. Tickets are on sale from the school and Riverside Garage. See posters for more information.

Mid Argyll Community Dancers, under Anne Beckitt, will be performing Once Upon a Time at 7.30pm in Ardrishaig Hall. This is an original ballet with dancers of all ages.

The performance will be followed by a tea party in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Tickets are £5 each and can be bought at the door or reserved by calling Anne on 01866 844271.

The organisers have collaborated to ensure these shows do not clash so make get your tickets before they sell out.