Inveraray Coastal Rowing Club prepares for launch

A new club many months in the planning is set to be unveiled.

With the prospects for Inveraray Pier looking brighter than they have in years, a new coastal rowing club will reinforce the town’s reconnection with the sea.

Inveraray resident Martyn Webster is inviting the community to a public meeting to launch Inveraray Coastal Rowing Club at Inveraray Church Hall on Friday June 14.

As featured in the Argyllshire Advertiser in recent months, the long term aim of the club will be to build and maintain a rowing skiff and use this to compete against other clubs at venues along Scotland’s coast.

There are a number of such clubs around the coast, each club usually building its own skiff. The idea would be that people with the necessary skills – or a willingness to learn – would come forward to help build the skiff, while others might row the boat on the water.

Alastair Rodden, Argyll Caravan Park deputy manager and a keen supporter of Inveraray Coastal Rowing Club, has already hosted an open day at the Argyll Estates-owned park by Loch Fyne, with a number of skiffs gathered for people to view.

Martyn Webster is in negotiation with Argyll Estates for an area near the launching ramp to build a boathouse. Once these negotiations are complete the club will apply for planning permission and grants to build the premises.

Martyn said: ‘I am hoping for a good turnout at the club’s launch.

‘A positive response from the community will encourage funding bodies to support the club.’

The launch event starts at 7pm and all are welcome to attend.