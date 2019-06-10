Even tunnel vision has its drawbacks
Our regular artistic contributor Ann Thomas this week muses on a subject she has mulled over before – the Rest and be Thankful.
Transport Scotland is undertaking a review of the country’s strategic transport strategy, with an undertaking that Argyll will be at the front of the queue this time around.
We’ll see, but in the meantime a tunnel through the hills is considered by some to be the answer to solving the problem of keeping Argyll connected via the A83 by avoiding the landslide risk altogether.
But there may be some drawbacks to a super underground highway…
