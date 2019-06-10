Dochas celebrate Carers Week in style

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead’s Dochas Centre is going all out for Carers Week this year.

Carers week, an annual campaign to raise awareness, highlight challenges and recognise the contributions of carers, runs from Monday June 10 to Friday June 14. The Dochas Centre has an entire programme of events to ease the lives of carers across Argyll.

Catherine Paterson, co-founder of the Dochas Centre, said: ‘We are focusing on identifying hidden unpaid carers. In particular, working carers who often have the challenge of juggling and balancing their working and caring roles.

‘We are contacting employers to help us identify these carers who may be members of their workforce and might come along.’

The varied programme includes drop-in sessions for advice, talks and a relaxing trip to Portavadie.

The week kicks off on Monday with a Telecare demonstration at 1.30pm, followed by various carer’s health and wellbeing sessions throughout Tuesday from 10am to 3pm. Wednesday will feature an introduction to Tai Chi at 10.30 am and the first of many drop-in sessions for carers including lunch. The following drop-in sessions will run every fourth Wednesday of the month.

Thursday is the carers’ outing to Portavadie, where everyone will enjoy a bucks fizz and lunch.

The week will end on Friday at Mid Argyll Hospital with a table at the reception to promote the Dochas Centre and its services.