Cancer challenge inspired by loved ones lost

Two young Lochgilphead mums are being joined by family members as they raise cash in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

Cousins Shannon Stewart, 24, and Caitlin MacInnes, 20, will tackle the five kilometre Cancer Research UK Race for Life in Falkirk on June 23.

But they will not be alone as Caitlin’s husband Declan, Shannon’s husband Duncan and her sister Jane Cook, along with Jane’s partner John Reid and their 11-year-old daughter Maria, are also taking part.

They were inspired to take up the challenge in memory of Shannon’s granddad John Cook, who passed away in February this year from cancer. Caitlin’s granny, Isobel Cameron, also died from cancer in 2008.

Shannon said: ‘My grandad was a very well-known and well-liked member of the Lochgilphead community. He wanted a lot of his things donated to cancer research to help in the fight against it, so I’ve decided to do the Falkirk 5k race for life to do my bit too, along with my husband, sister and brother in law and 11 year old niece.’

Before they head off to Falkirk, the girls are holding a fundraiser in Ardrishaig North Hall on Saturday June 15, featuring raffles for hampers, tombola, tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits and children’s games.

It will be open from 11.30am until 2.30pm.

‘People have been so generous,’ Caitlin explained. ‘We have had prizes being donated businesses including the Square Peg, the Sweetie Shop, the Flower Shop and Icon Hairdressers in Lochgilphead.’

Their target of £1,400 for the race has just about been reached, so Shannon and Caitlin decided to donate any excess to the Dunadd suite in Glenaray Ward at Mid Argyll Hospital.

Shannon said: ‘The Dunadd suite is where my grandad John and Caitlin’s granny Isabel passed away. The staff were so amazing to our families.

‘We want to give something back for their kindness and care.’

PICS:

Caitlin and Shannon are getting all set for two big days – one in Ardrishaig and the other in Falkirk. 06_a23CancerFundraiser01