Police report – week 23

Drug possession

An 18-year-old man was found in possession of cannabis after the car he was driving was stopped by police on the A83 at Minard on Friday May 31 at 7pm.

The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Failed to stop at red light

The driver of a car who went through red traffic lights on the A83 at Minard was issued with a £100 fixed penalty ticket and three penalty points.

The man, aged 64, was stopped by police around 7pm on Friday May 31.

Drug search

A 29-year-old man was found to be in possession of cannabis when a house at Barn Park, Inveraray, was searched by police at noon on Saturday June 1.

The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a red vehicle failed to stop after it collided with the wall at the youth centre on Union Street, Lochgilphead, some time between 6pm on Tuesday May 28 and 9.30am on Wednesday May 29.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.