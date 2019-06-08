Your pictures – week 23

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is  only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Lochgilphead photographer Eilidh Cameron sent us this photo of Islay waves crashing on to the shore at Saligo Bay.

Eilidh used a 24-70mm lens during a lovely sunset.

Send your photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk