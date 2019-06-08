Tarbert Golf Club’s Harbour Gallery Open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Despite poor weather in the lead up to the Harbour Gallery Open on Sunday June 2, the condition of Tarbert Golf Club’s course could not be faulted.

Former club champion David Lamont was making a welcome return to Glenralloch and was in sparkling form with a one over par 67 to take the clubhouse lead in the scratch section.

His playing partner, Malcolm McAlpine, was also in good form finishing with a nett 63 to move to the top of the leaderboard. Country boy Duncan Johnstone moved into second place with a 64, followed by Duncan Litster on 65.

However, it was Bruce MacNab who emerged from the pack to take the coveted painting home with a one over par 67 less 5 for a nett 62.

The scratch section was as keenly contested with Jimmy Litster equalling David on 67 but losing out by virtue of the worst last three holes. Ryan McGlynn was third on 68 and John MacNab fourth on 74.

Chris Smyth and Stuart Herd took charge of the presentation, thanking the Lochgilphead and Carradale members for their support and club ladies for their superb catering.

Winner of the Harbour Gallery Open: 1 Bruce MacNab 62; 2 Malcolm McAline 63; 3 Duncan Johnstone 64; 4 Duncan Litster 65.

Scratch prizes: 1 David Lamont 67 (better last three); 2 Jimmy Litster 67; 3 Ryan Mcglynn 68; 4 John MacNab 74.

This Saturday, June 8, Tarbert Golf Club and the McCaffery family are hosting ‘A Day for Gordon’ with all proceeds going to the Beatson cancer centre. There are 21 teams competing in a three person scramble, with the main prizes sponsored by Argyll Wealth Consultants Limited.