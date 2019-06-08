Get (shop windows) dressed for Armed Forces Day
Armed Forces Day will be held on Saturday June 15 and to help raise awareness of the event organisers are once again asking Lochgilphead businesses to decorate their windows.
This year’s theme is Operation Banner, which was the operation in Northern Ireland from 1969 to 2007.
There are still stand spaces available. Contact Betty Rhodick on 01546 602205 for more information.
Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day will start with a parade of veterans from 11.45am before inspection, followed by an afternoon of fun activities.