Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – June 7, 2019

Disappointing absence

It is disappointing that Michael Matheson was unable to attend his second A83 task force meeting in a row. True, parliamentary business can be pressing, but he has to be seen to treat the transport problems of Argyll with the same seriousness as those around Edinburgh, the central belt, Aberdeen and the A9.

In relative terms, our A83 is just as vital as the M8 or M9 to the central belt – arguably more so.

Mr Matheson said last year that Argyll and Bute would be at the front of the queue when it comes to transport investment. Things have gone a little quiet since then as consultation begins, so let us hope his officials keep his promise to the people of Argyll.

D-Day recognised

Jim Jepson and Inveraray Legion deserve great credit for organising this week’s activities in commemoration of D-Day and the training carried out around Loch Fyne.

It is all too easy for these important parts of our history to be forgotten and their significance ignored, but the work of Jim – as a former curator at the Combined Operations museum and a recognised expert on the subject – has ensured that the memory keeps burning.