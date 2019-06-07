Tarbert Bowling Club open pairs
Tarbert Bowling Club’s open pairs competition was played on Saturday June 1.
The winners were Lochgilphead’s Donald Crawford and John Crawford. Runners up were Tarbert’s Duncan MacGregor and Derek Guy.
Peter McLean presented the winners with their trophy.