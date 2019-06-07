Mud, Maverick and music: Fyne Fest 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Wild and wet weather on opening night did not stop beer and music lovers from attending this year’s Fyne Fest.

The muddy Cairndow field seemed to add to the fun as children jumped in puddles.

It was only one rainy night and soon the sun was out to greet the acts as they took to the stages with wellies hitting the dance floor.

More than 20 acts entertained beer-lovers over the weekend. On Friday, the Dice Ceilidh Band warmed up the drenched crowd with feverish dancing to traditional music, before Massaoke got everyone singing at a karaoke session with a 30-piece band playing the classics.

Saturday’s headliners Bombskare, ‘the undisputed masters of Scottish reggae’, delivered a bouncing, infectious dance sound for their latest trip to FyneFest. Preceding them was The Camans with a slew of classic covers to get everyone moving and across the field in the Brewers Lounge, Brian McColm delivered acoustic indie rock classics to a chilled tent of beer-enthusiasts.

Sunday saw revellers recovering and the tunes become more relaxing. These ranged from the soulful country-tinged songs of Liam Somerville to the harp-infused blues from Avocet and Lochgilphead’s Bar None Choir.

Fyne Ales managing director Jamie Delap said: ‘Despite everything the weather threw at us, we had a great weekend. It was a battle for everyone to set up camp in the heavy rain on Friday, but they were rewarded with the best line up of beers we have put on and the atmosphere in the main marquee for the Friday evening was amazing with Banjo Lounge 4 and the Massaoke getting everyone in the tent up dancing. Saturday weather was much kinder to us and, despite a bit of mud, the programme went well.

‘When you put on an outdoor festival in Argyll, you have to be prepared for every type of weather – quite possibly in the same day. Our team worked incredibly hard to put the contingency plans in place to keep everything running. All of our Fyne Festers are a hardy group who seemed to have had a great time. We have been ‘blown away’ by how positive the feedback on social media has been. Despite the challenges of the weather, this was quite probably the best Fyne Fest yet.’