Lochgilphead Primary School Summer Fayre is a big hit
Lochgilphead Primary School hosted a lively summer fayre on the afternoon of Friday May 31.
Organised by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and Parent Council, the event was organised to boost PTA funds.
Adults enjoyed tea, coffee and cakes in a makeshift cafe in the staff room, while classes were converted into a carnival for the youngsters.
Amongst the many activities were beat the goalie and a bouncy castle in the gym hall, a salon offering nail painting and temporary hair dyeing, games including the human fruit machine, guess the baby, bowling and Pie Face.
The afternoon of fun and games raised £780.