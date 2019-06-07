Kyles defeat Inveraray in Camanachd Cup

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – second round

Kyles Athletic 3 Inveraray 1

Kyles Athletic are through to the quarter finals after beating Inveraray 3-1 at Kames Playing Fields.

The opening goal came on 29 minutes following a scramble around the penalty spot. Colin MacDonald had the chance to shoot but spotted an unmarked Robbie MacLeod in a better position on the far side of the ‘D’. MacDonald found MacLeod with a neat pass across the area and he took a touch to control the ball before sending a half-hit effort into the top of the net.

Thomas Whyte added a second three minutes later when he danced past a couple of players to just outside the ‘D’ where his half swing chipped the ball goalwards. His effort deceived Inveraray keeper Scott MacLachlan and ended up in the net.

Inveraray halved the deficit on 65 minutes. Lewis Montgomery’s hit-in from the right went into the ‘D’. Home goalie John Whyte knocked the ball out of the air but Fraser Watt took a touch and, on the angle, drove the ball into the other side of the goal to make it 2-1.

Kyles sealed the victory three minutes from time. Innes MacDonald made a strong blocking challenge to win possession just outside the ‘D’. MacDonald took a touch away from his marker and his half-hit strike was saved with his feet by keeper MacLachlan. The ball deflected into the air and Paul MacArthur ran in to volley the high ball into the net.

Mowi South Division 1

Inveraray 3 Taynuilt 4

After a lively first half, things looked good for the hosts on 36 minutes when Campbell Watt scored from an acute angle to make it 3-1.

Taynuilt clawed a goal back on the stroke of half-time when Zander Kilmurray netted to make it 3-2 at the break.

The second half was a cagey affair with Inveraray feeling the pressure of only having a one-goal advantage and David Campbell levelled for Taynuilt on 65 minutes to set up a tense finish.

Taynuilt showed their mettle though as they took the lead through Scott Dempster with 10 minutes remaining. The victory takes them off the bottom of the table at Inveraray’s expense.