Nominations open for Ardrishaig Gala Queen

Organisers of this year’s Ardrishaig Gala Day are looking for nominations for this year’s gala queen, prince and princess.

Run by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, Ardrishaig Gala Day, on Saturday July 20, promises to be another fantastic community event, complete with a ceilidh in Ardrishaig Public Hall in the evening.

The nomination box for the Gala Queen, Prince and Princess will be in McColl’s shop in Ardrishaig.

Those nominated must be a resident of Ardrishaig and available on Saturday July 20. Royal duties will include taking part in the gala parade, officially opening the gala day, presenting prizes and a few more ceremonial tasks.

The queen must be between 15 and 21 years of age and the prince and princess between five and 12 years old.

Once the nominations are in, each name will be put into a hat. Last year’s gala queen, Tamara Johnston, will be live on Ardrishaig Gala Day’s Facebook page on Thursday June 27 to select this year’s royalty.

Pipe major and organiser Craig Lang said: ‘Preparations for the gala day are going well and we hope it will be bigger and better than before.’

Ardrishaig Gala Day will open with the traditional parade, led by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, from Pier Square to the north car park at 1.15pm, after which the gala day will be officially opened by the Ardrishaig Gala Queen.

The hugely popular Stewart’s amusements will be in attendance, along with beat the goalie, tug of war and many more activities. Gents can even get a trim from Icon barber Debbie Lowe at the ‘pint and a haircut’ stall.

The afternoon beer tent will return and, after a successful introduction last year, the cocktail bar, plus a huge variety of stalls.

Organisers are also delighted to welcome the Argyll Ceilidh Trail who will be playing a set in the afternoon. At night the fantastic Crackin’ Craic will play for the gala dance in Ardrishaig Public Hall. Tickets, £5, are on sale at McColl’s, Ardrishaig, and Icon Hairdressing.