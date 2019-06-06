No two days the same for Scottish Series racers

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Day one of the Clyde Cruising Club Scottish Series 2019 dawned on Friday May 24 with the sun shining and signs of a good breeze.

Larger yachts in a restricted fleet benefited from the breeze with the largest in the 2019 fleet, Taeping, leading the way for the majority of the race until lighter winds saw her pipped at the post for line honours.

Not long after the restricted sail fleet had started, Tarbert saw fleets under IRC (1, 3, 4 and the Makers Mash RC35), CYCA 5 and 6 starting their races. Design fleets comprising the Sigma 33s, Sonatas, Etchells and Hunter 707s joined the racing at Tarbert.

Amid a flurry of rib activity laying and moving marks, it was not long before the CYCA 8 passage race fleet approached the finish line.

The teams later caught up in the bar for the day one prize giving as new event chairman Glenn Porter welcomed everyone to Tarbert. With a number of races omitted due to protests, it was a nice easy start for Glenn.

El Gran Senor led the way in Friday’s IRC Class 1. The Makars mash RC35 and IRC 3 classes reported only one race each due to protests. In the Etchells One Design, it was Mayhem which led the board. In the Sigma 33 offshore One Design Class, day one saw Leaky Roof 2 take the biggest haul of wins.

The Hunter 707s and Sonatas saw a spread of results after some close racing. The CYCA class 8 fleet on the Largs passage race was won on corrected time by Celtic Spirit. Additional prizes were awarded to Encore for the passage race line honours and Shona of Ashton for toughing it out at the rear of the passage race.

Saturday was a much more challenging day on the water with a light wind and dreich drizzle. The race committee nonetheless got two races in for a number of the fleets.

Protests concluded, Saturday’s prize giving announced the remaining results from Friday. This showed 2018’s winner and RC35 Makars Mash class yacht Storm looking strong with a first place.

Chimaera showed early signs of being a threat to the Scottish Series crown, taking a first in Friday racing. With no immediate showing of a dominant yacht in the IRC Class 3 fleet from Friday’s races, it was IRC class four that showed a brewing battle between Lady Ex and F’n Gr8. In the CYCA Class 5 fleet, First by Farr surfaced with the highest number of race wins from Friday.

Not to be outdone, CYCA Class 6 saw the final results dominated by Cool Bandit 2 before Saturday’s results were announced. With the weather mixing up the league table for Saturday, there were a lot of yachts taking home prizes.

Saturday evening saw the return of Big Vern and The Shootahs to the Scottish Series for another year and a spectacular fireworks display in celebration of Valhalla of Ashton’s 50th year on the water.

Sunday saw yet another big weather shift with forecasts up to 40 knots. Loch Fyne likes to mix it up a bit so the fleets ventured out into more sedate conditions than those forecast. But as the weather built, race officers shortened the traditional round Inchmarnock passage race.

Sunday prizes featured an additional prize for the best performer in each fleet. Glenn Porter started proceedings with a special award for ‘assisting mark layers’ to the competitor who got tangled up in one of the race marks. In IRC Class 1 it was El Gran Senor and Forty Licks shining through. The Makars Mash RC35 class saw Hijacker leading the prize haul. In IRC Class3 it was Mata taking the ‘extra’ prize. IRC class four saw F’n Gr8 take a clean sweep of firsts in both races. With only one race in CYCA 5 and 6, it was Reflection and Salamander XXII taking home the wins. In the Etchells One, Design Hero took a win in both races with Squawk leading the way in the Sigma 33 One Design Class. In the Hunter 707 fleet Miss Moneypenny was the only yacht placed in both races taking home the best performer of the day for the 707s. With two firsts in the Sonata one design, Fiddlesticks made the most of the Sunday conditions. Finally, the CYCA restricted sail fleet saw Celtic Spirit take first place.

The 2019 event saw the marquee remain open for the Sunday evening as part of additional shoreside activities supported by Event Scotland.

An earlier start on Monday was greeted with sunshine and no wind. This time the challenge was just too much for race officers who had to abandon racing for the day. Despite a number of the competitors making the most of the early finish and heading home, the final prize giving was one of the best attended in recent years.

Clyde Cruising Club Commodore John Readman paid special thanks to the valued participants, sponsors, supporters, volunteers and locals, without whom there would be no event.

Results:

Scottish Series Trophy and overall Series Winner: ‘Chimaera’

Joe Deane Cup and Knox Anchor: Salamander XXI

Rosebowl: Chimaera

Tunnocks’ Cup: Reflection

Crinan Cup: Celtic Spirit

Crawford McInnes Trophy (Hempel Youth winners): Reflection

Lemarac Tankard: Celtic Spirit

Causeway Cup: F’n Gr8

Alfred Mylne Trophy: Hero

Clyde Bowl: Celtic Spirit

Valhalla of Ashton Salver volunteer Award: The Tech or Raynet Team

La Rochelle Trophy: Lyrebird

The McIver Salver (Mudhook YC): F’n Gr8

Class winners

IRC1: Forty Licks

RC35: Chimaera

IRC3: Harmony

IRC4: F’n Gr8

CYCA5: First by Farr

CYCA6: Salamander XXII

CYCA8: Celtic Spirit

Sigma 33 OOD: Leaky Roof 2

Sonata OD: Fiddlesticks

Hunter 707 OD: Seaword

Etchells OD: Hero

Boat Of The Day winners

IRC: Something Else

CYCA: First Edition

One Design: Miss Moneypenny, 707 Class Association