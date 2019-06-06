Lord of the Isles stars at hospitality awards
Craobh Haven restaurant Lord of the Isles was among the big winners at Scotland’s most prestigious hospitality awards on Sunday May 30.
The Pub Excellence award went to Craig and Mollie Macfarlane’s Lord of the Isles at the Catering Scotland (CIS) Excellence Awards. The event was attended by 500 guests at a gala dinner in the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in central Glasgow on Thursday night.
Judges said the Craobh Haven establishment was ‘superb and well run, with excellent food, great value for money and extremely helpful, friendly staff.’
The Crinan Hotel was also a finalist for The Pub Excellence award category .