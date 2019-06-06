Join the fun at Mid Argyll young farmers
You do not have to be a farmer to join Mid Argyll Young Farmers Club.
As the club looks ahead to its annual general meeting on Wednesday June 12, members are inviting anyone to come along to keep the club healthy.
The club arranges various events throughout the year and with more members on board, the easier it is to organise these activities.
The club is also looking for new faces to stand as office bearers.
Anyone wishing to find out more about joining Mid Argyll Young Farmers Club should go along to the annual general meeting in the Kilmartin Hotel at 8pm on Wednesday June 12.