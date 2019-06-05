The Easy Club is taking the show on the road

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Easy Club is taking to the streets of Mid Argyll this summer to spread its musical message of diversity and inclusion – although they will have a Plan B in place should the weather disagree.

Club members will play by the Baptist Church, Lochgilphead, from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday June 8, then Ardrishaig by the Kelpies in Pier Square, from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday July 27.

The club will also hit the Stag Hotel in Lochgilphead, either just before or just after early one evening. If the sun agrees, it will be a joyful performance in the back.

Throughout August and September, the club will perform at the Lochgilphead Resource Centre and on the quay at the Tarbert Music Festival. As usual the music will be a diverse mix of Scottish and traditional, pop, rock and the club’s own compositions.