Lochgilphead’s war memorial gets a spruce up
Lochgilphead Community Council and Armed Forces Day organisers were pleased to find the Lochgilphead war memorial freshly cleaned in time for Armed Forces Day, as expressed in a letter to this newspaper.
In a letter sent to the Argyllshire Advertiser, Armed Forces Day chairman Geordie Rhodick said: ‘Well done lads and lassies. We salute you.’
Argyll and Bute Council was asked to clean the memorial by the organisers of the popular Lochgilphead event, supported by Lochgilphead Community Council and they delivered.
Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day is an event designed to acknowledge the dedication of service men and women past and present. The day includes a parade through the town, an inspection – and plenty of singing.
Armed Forces Day will take place this year on Saturday June 15, with the parade starting at 11.45am from Lochgilphead Drill Hall to the front green.