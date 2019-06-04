Kilmartin book swap turns green
The monthly Book Swap at Kilmartin Parish Church on Wednesday June 5 will also be selling plants to raise funds for the upkeep of the tubs, baskets and village green in Kilmartin.
Jeanette Kelly who looks after the flowers said: ‘Since the shop in Kilmartin closed we have lost one of our main places for donations and as any gardener can tell you, quality plants are not cheap.
‘Teaming up with the book swap made perfect sense. Folks can pick up a range of flower and vegetable plants and donate to keep Kilmartin green looking beautiful and a safe place for the community to use.’
The event will take place from 2pm to 4.30pm. Refreshments and home baking will be available.