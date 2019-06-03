Inveraray Senior Citizens gain culture at Kelvingrove
Inveraray Senior Citizens Club had its annual bus outing this month.
This year members travelled to the much-loved Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow on Wednesday May 8.
The first stop was to The Loch Lomond Arms Hotel in Luss for a morning coffee stop, then on to Kelvingrove in time for the 1pm organ recital and a look round the exhibits.
The trip was rounded off with a stop at the Stables Restaurant in Balloch for high tea and then return home.