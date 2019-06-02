Police report – week 22

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Failed to stop

About 9am on Monday May 13, a grey or silver car collided with a white Ford Transit van on the A83 near the Corran Roundabout, Lochgilphead, causing damage to the wing mirror on the van. The car failed to stop and continued towards Lochgilphead. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses.

Disqualified driving

Close to midnight on Thursday May 23, a white Audi Q5 car was seen to be driven in a careless manner on the A816 near to Bridgend, Lochgilphead. The car was stopped by police and the 45-year-old male driver was found to be disqualified from driving and therefore driving without insurance. The car was seized and the man charged with the offences, held for court and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

No insurance or licence

In Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, a car was stopped by police for a routine check about 2pm on Saturday May 25. Enquiries revealed that there was no insurance in force for the vehicle and the driver, a 53-year-old man, had no driving licence. He was charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dangerous driving

A collision occurred between a motorcycle and a car about 12pm on Sunday May 26, on the A83 near Inverneill. Subsequently the motorcycle rider, a 64-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving. The motorcyclist, the car driver and a child passenger in the car were injured and taken to hospital and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs offences

About 3pm on Sunday May 26, police searched a flat in Campbeltown Road, Tarbert. A man aged 48 and a 51-year-old woman will be the subjects of a report to the procurator fiscal regarding offences in relation to the production of cannabis plants and the possession of cannabis.

