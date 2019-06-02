Dementia week recognised in Lochgilphead
Alzheimer Scotland is holding some informative activities in Lochgilphead to help spread awareness and aid on dementia for Dementia Awareness Week.
Representatives from Alzheimer Scotland will be in Lochgilphead Library offering advice on dementia on Wednesday June 5 from 2pm to 7pm and Friday June 7 from 11am to 4pm.
Dementia Awareness Week takes place from Monday June 3 to Sunday June 9 and will this year focus on dementia research and support.
Alzheimer Scotland’s messages for this year’s awareness campaign are:
-
dementia research is crucial to making a difference for people living with dementia now, and in the future
-
dementia research can only take place with the help of volunteers who have dementia and those who do not
-
to make sure that we can learn more about dementia prevention and improving quality of life, in our journey to ultimately finding a cure
-
it is vital that people living with dementia feel recognised, valued and supported in their local communities to prevent isolation and stigma
-
and that Alzheimer Scotland provides a wide range of dementia-specific support, delivered through our localities in the heart of communities across Scotland.