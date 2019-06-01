Show us your MOJO

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Don’t miss out on your chance to play on MOJO’s unique live stage on October 19 in Ardfern.

Bands have only three weeks left to enter their demo on to MOJO organisers, so don’t delay to be part of this exclusive night of original live music. Showcasing five or six acts (like yours) playing to a lively welcoming audience with professional light and sound mastering, each band will earn an equal share of all profits through ticket sales and bar takings.

MOJO organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘Last year was a great night and at MOJO we actively promote all our musicians throughout, through local newspaper features and regular MOJO Facebook write-ups and follow-ups.

‘All we ask is that you are 18 and over, can play for 30 minutes with your own material, are from or have strong links to Argyll and that you can send in your demo by CD, EP, SoundCloud, YouTube, etc. to reach us by June 20.

‘All our demos will be included into our volunteers judging panel thereafter to be selected into what we think would be a good mix and a good set for this year’s MOJO event.

‘We are open to new and previous acts of any style, so let’s hear you and get your music out there.’

To get details on how to send a demo, contact Brian on the MOJO Facebook page @MOJOArgyll or call Dan on 01546 602429.

For regular updates on the MOJO festival, check out the Facebook page and keep October 19 free for a real smashing night you won’t want to miss.