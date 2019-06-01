Red Star 2008s battle in Blackpool

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

After a lot of blood, sweat and home baking, the boys of Red Star 2008 raised enough money to take part in the Blackpool Cup on May 24.

Coach Bryan Crawford said: ‘The team were all fantastic all weekend. They had a great time and that’s thanks to the very generous people who helped with the fundraising.

‘The boys were so unlucky not to win their first two games, especially the second as we played against Belfast Celtic who were much bigger and probably about a year older, as their age groups differ from ours.

‘Our wee team battled hard and matched Belfast every step of the way. We were unlucky not to go 1-0 up just before half-time with a thunderous strike that crashed off the bar. We conceded two late goals from corners. For me, it was our best game, even though we lost.

‘The last game was a great battle between ourselves and Cambuslang. Red Star dominated the match from the start and were playing great football. They were very unlucky not to be 3-0 up by half-time. But the boys kept to the game play and kept pushing hard.

‘Eventually we got the breakthrough with a great strike from Tyler Bowness. We had to defend well and dig in to see it out to the final whistle.

‘The youngsters and parents had a great time. I would encourage any teams in the future to go and try this as it it was a fantastic few days away.

‘We will now be working harder than ever at training and in our fundraising efforts as we will be travelling to Holland next Easter to take part in the Amsterdam cup.’