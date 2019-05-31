Rubbish weather, but another win for veteran John

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Veteran sailor John Corson has been at every Scottish Series event since it began in 1975.

It is ten years since the 89-year-old (90 in January) sailor from East Kilbride won the overall Scottish Series trophy as a mere stripling of 80 – but as we spoke he was quietly waiting to see whether the trophy was his once again.

Mr Corson was a policeman until he was 34, and bought a boat a couple of years later. He has been sailing ever since. He currently has his boat based at Largs, but sailed out of Kip Marina for many years after 1973.

A family boat with eight of a crew, Mr Corson’s boat Salamander VVII was involved in the weekend’s competition, coming out on top in class six, the cruisers.

When asked whether competing in the cruiser class cruisers was a bit more relaxed than the ‘racy boats’, John replied: ‘Not really. It’s different.

‘The likes of today, it was rubbish weather, and these guys in the crew know exactly what they are doing. An awful lot of them have sailed with me for 25 or 30 years.’

Sitting back relaxing at Tarbert Marina after a day on Loch Fyne, Mr Corson was showing no signs of hanging up his sails.

‘I enjoy it, and I’ve been doing it for years,’ he said. ‘What would I do if I wasn’t sailing?’