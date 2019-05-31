D-Day remembered in Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A series of special events will take place over the next week to commemorate one of the most decisive moments in the Second World War.

Loch Fyne was one of a number of locations around the coast used by Allied command to train army, navy and air force personnel ahead of the D-Day landings in 1944.

Codenamed Operation Neptune and known as D-Day, the Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history.

D-Day operations began on Tuesday, June 6, 1944 as the Allies invaded Normandy in a co-ordinated effort to push back German forces. The invasion laid the foundations of Allied victory on the Western Front.

The area around Inveraray played a significant training role in preparation for amphibious landings during the war, with the Combined Operations base known as HMS Quebec – now the Argyll Caravan Park – an important base.

There were other sites, too, in the area with military significance and to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day Inveraray and District branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland is organising a number of events, with donations welcome.

From Monday June 3 until Saturday June 8 there will be a D-Day exhibition in the Nichol Hall between 10am and 4pm each day.

On Tuesday June 4 at 2.30pm, local military expert Jim Jepson will present a talk on Military Life in Inveraray in Inveraray Church Hall.

On the 75th anniversary itself, a remembrance service for D-Day is to be held on Thursday June 6 at Inveraray war memorial, starting at 6.30pm.

And you can experience a guided tour of Inveraray’s military sites, courtesy of guide Ken McTaggart. Meet at the Nichol Hall at 1.30pm on Saturday June 8. Booking is essential – contact tracybritishlegion@btinternet.com.