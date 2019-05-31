Car crash thanks

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Sir,

We would like to thank everyone who assisted us after we were involved in an accident on the A83 between Tarbert and Ardrishaig on Sunday May 26.

My sister-in-law Amanda, my son John and myself had been camping on Gigha for a couple of nights. We hadn’t intended to return home until the Monday, but the weather was so poor we decided to leave a day early.

So many kind people stopped to help us and offered us first aid and reassurance after the crash and even rescued our wee Jack Russell dog Piper, making a really traumatic experience slightly easier.

The paramedics, police and staff at Mid Argyll Hospital in Lochgilphead were fabulous and we are all so very grateful to everyone who helped us.

Julie McMillan, Garelochhead