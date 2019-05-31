Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 22

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The news that criminal proceedings were being dropped in the case of the Nancy Glen tragedy has been quickly followed by the official release of the MAIB report.

It was also confirmed this week that a Fatal Accident Inquiry is to be held into the Nancy Glen, which we hope will not prolong the agony for the families for too long.

For the sake of all who take to the sea, lessons must be learned from this unspeakable tragedy for a small fishing village and the families directly affected.

The European Parliament election was a strange one. For many it was a pointless exercise, yet its result was always going to have a resonance way beyond the immediate purpose of electing new MEPs.

Who reading this would be brave or foolhardy enough to bet on what will happen next week, never mind by our latest Brexit date of October 31?

Congratulations to a well known figure around Lochgilphead for receiving an award. Susan Campbell richly deserves the award for all her hard work.