Announcements – 31 May, 2019

DEATHS

ANDERSON – Peacefully, in the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 27, 2019, Sally Arthur Anderson, in her 88th year, 3 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Archie Anderson, much loved mum of Archie, Alan and Gaynor, loving granny of Mary, Charlie and Eve and beloved sister of Ailsa and George. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Shopper Aide and the Lorne and Lowland Church.

BLACK – On May 28, 2019, peacefully at home, Dugald Carmichael Black (Dugie), in his 87th year, beloved son of the late Archibald and Margaret (Peggy) Black, dear brother of Helen and the late John, Jean and Archibald, brother-in-law of Austin, dear uncle of Duncan Ferguson, Archie Ferguson and Archie Black, and a dear friend and former work colleague. Funeral service at Tarbert Free Church, today, Friday, May 31 at 1.00pm, interment thereafter at Tarbert Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome, donations if desired, to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

CAMPBELL – Archie, died suddenly, at his home in Peterhead, on May 15, 2019, aged 71 years, after a long illness. Beloved son of Annie and Archibald Morison, beloved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Ronnie Gilberts, Crinan, and the late Nancy and Jimmy Currie, loving uncle to Flora and a much loved cousin.

HARVEY – Peacefully, in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on May 25, 2019, Agnes Mauchline (Netta), in her 80th year, Echalpurnie, Southend, dearly beloved wife of the late Alex Harvey, much loved mum of Rolline, mother-in-law of Bobby and loving granny of Kym, Sally and Bryan. Funeral service in Southend Church, today, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Keil Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please.

MACDONALD – After a long and brave struggle, but peaceful passing, with her family by her side, on May 23, 2019, Caroline MacDonald, née MacPhail, in her 53rd year, of Feoran, Furnace, dearly beloved wife of Calum, much loved mum of Iona and Calum, eldest daughter of Josie and Arthur, loving sister to Linda and the late John, cherished daughter-in-law of Grandpa John, and dearest auntie to the MacDonald and Rowantree families. A dear cousin and friend to many. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium, on Thursday, May 30. A ceremony celebrating Caroline’s life will be held in Furnace Village Hall, today, Friday, May 31, 2019, at 1.30pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll.

acknowledgements

MCKECHNIE – The family of the late Neil McKechnie would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, phone calls and visits received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to doctors and nursing staff of Glenaray Ward for their kind care and attention to Neil over the last few weeks. Our thanks to Margaret Sinclair for a personal, comforting and uplifting service along with the tributes from Willie and Duncan. Thanks to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for efficient and professional services; to Quarry View for catering at the village hall, and to Morna for beautiful floral tributes. Finally, we would like to thank all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised £660 for British Red Cross and Glencoe Mountain Rescue.

IN MEMORIAMS

LAIDLAW COFFIELD – Passed away May 30, 2000. Loving mother and granny.

Missed every single day.

– Coffield family.

MARSHALL

(MCSPORRAN) – Betty Marshall McSporran, died June 1, 2012. In loving memory of our mum, gran, great gran and sister.

Loving memories silently kept,

No need for words we will never forget.

– Inserted by family, home and away.

MITCHELL – In loving memory of a beloved son, brother, uncle and nephew, Robert, tragically killed June 1, 1987, aged 16.

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

– The Mitchell family, at home and away.