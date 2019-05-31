Announcements – 24 May, 2019

DEATHS

CAIRNS – Suddenly, at home in Killin, on May 18, 2019, Neil, son of the late Duncan and late Lina, father of Donna and Alison, brother of Shirley, Bobby and the late Mary.

HOLLIDAY – Alan, of The Stag Hotel and Crinan, died April 12, 2019, at St Luke’s Hospice, Basildon, due to complications with cancer. RIP Alan, our thoughts are with you always. Your family and friends.

MCKECHNIE – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on May 17, 2019, Neil McKechnie, aged 90 years, of 11 Queen Elizabeth Cottages, Furnace, beloved husband of the late Ann, adored father of Christine, Alan, Jane, George and Aileen, dearly loved papa and great papa, much respected father-in-law and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Cumlodden Parish Church, Furnace, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Kilevin Cemetery, Minard. Family flowers only please. Donations to British Red Cross and Glencoe Mountain Rescue.

MORRIS – Peacefully, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on May 15, 2019, Christine (Kirsty) Morris, née Gargan, in her 82nd year, of 1 Rowan Park, Lochgilphead, a loving and much loved wife, mum and granny; she will be sadly missed by the whole family. A dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter a service of committal will take place at Cardross Crematorium at 3.15pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

WYLIE – Peacefully, in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on May 20, 2019, Wallace Wylie, in his 84th year, 73 Meadows Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Ann Watmough, much loved dad of Carole and Dougie, father-in-law of John and Christine and loving granda of Maryann, Jennifer and Alison. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Scottish Air Ambulance and the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

acknowledgements

FERGUSON – Kay, Alison and Ewen would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and many kind expressions of sympathy, for cards, flowers, telephone calls, home baking and visits following the sad loss of James. To Dr Helliwell and staff of the Mid Argyll Hospital, to the Rev Robert MacLeod for a lovely service, to Roddy and Fiona for all their help and guidance and to Morna for the beautiful flowers. To all those who attended the crematorium and to the Coach House Inn for purvey, many thanks.

MCALISTER – The family of Violet (Vi) would like to thank family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards. A special thanks to Argyll Home Care, Naomi Campbell and Laurene for their care over the years to our mum. Thanks also to the A & E Department of Mid Argyll Hospital, Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors and the Rev Robert MacLeod.

IN MEMORIAMS

MCDOUGALL – In loving memory of our beloved mother and granny, Mary McDougall, who passed away May 27, 2010.

Always in our thoughts.

– Donald, Sandra, Joe, Jem, Katie and Alisdair.

MCNEILL – In loving memory of Karen Anne, 23/5/69 – 19/5/79, only daughter of Fay and John and dear sister of Douglas.

We think about you often

And talk about you too

We will always have our memories

But we wish we still had you.

So sadly missed.

– Mum and Dad, Tarbert. Douglas and Bunty, Inverness.