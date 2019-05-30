Susan takes home national award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead’s own Susan Campbell has won an award for her work with Glasgow drama group ‘ShowDowns!’.

At a ceremony held at Edinburgh on Friday May 17, Susan and the group of 20 young people and adults living with Downs syndrome were handed a Scottish Learning Disability Award from the Scottish Commission for Learning Disability (SCDL) for all their hard work in creative communities.

‘The Scottish Learning Disability Awards were established to recognise the talents and achievements of people with learning disabilities, and the people who work with and for them,’ a spokesperson at the SCLD explained. ‘The creative communities category recognises people with learning disabilities who harness their talent to make a positive difference to their communities.’

Forty-seven-year-old Susan, who works in The Square Peg and volunteers at Mary’s Meals and the British Red Cross in Lochgilphead, has been travelling every Saturday to Hutcheson’s Drama Studio in Glasgow to rehearse with the group for four months.

Susan said: ‘I’m very happy. We worked a lot.’

For the group’s latest project they’re tackling Shakespeare tragedy, Macbeth, of which Susan will be playing various roles. Everyone gets a chance at a different part every time. Susan told us she loved the language of the play.

‘The vice is mine!’ she demonstrated. ‘You need some force for it. I look forward to it every Saturday. I’ve got a lot of friends because it’s for everyone going through the same thing.’

Marina Campbell, manager at Mary’s Meals said: ‘She’s a wee trooper. She’s always keeping busy. If I can’t find her at Mary’s Meals, I’ll call Megan at the Red Cross. We all like to look out for her.’

Morna Lawson, co-founder of ShowDowns! Drama group said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised. Our drama group are a fantastic collection of people and they deserve this recognition for the way they have grown in the 10 years since we were established. I hope that our example shows how creative people with learning disabilities can unlock their talent in the right environment.’

Susan will be joining her fellow Shakespearean cast and crew in Glasgow this weekend for a party to celebrate their award and the group is planning a panto for December.