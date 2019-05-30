FyneFest celebrates turning 10 with a beer

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

FyneFest returns for 2019, celebrating hitting double figures with as much flair as ever.

Beer, food and music: what more could anyone ask for? And there’s going to be plenty of each at this unique event, held over four days from Friday May 31.

As usual, the field will be filled with trucks serving everything from pizza to curry and cupcakes. The most important part is the surprises amongst the favourites. No one knows what shawararama is but everyone wants to try it.

The weekend will be headlined by FyneFest veterans Massaoke and Bombskare.

Karaoke for the masses would get anyone dancing and singing, but if Massaoke doesn’t do it, Bombskare’s bouncing hybrid of Scottish reggae will.

MOJO favourites The Brambelles and Liam Somerville will be bringing their own flavour of soulful acoustic music to the field and Lochgilphead-based Bar None Community Choir will bring a twist to modern classics. Glasgow-based Samba Ya Bamba is a 30-piece brass band that will be heard before being seen.

But that is the tip of the iceberg. Musicians from all over will offer everything from folk to rock to ceilidh and blues.

As for the beer, this event proves to be the connoisseur of the pint-size world. More than 200 beers from 42 breweries are served at the main bar, with others in the Courtyard. There is also a cocktail teepee and cider is available. Water is available by the showers.

There’s also the Timed Tappings at the main bar where you can get a taste of a limited brew that changes throughout the day.

All these beers are colour-coded and listed in a grid found on the FyneFest website and detailed in your programme so you can even pre-plan what you want to drink.

Should none of that take your fancy, there’s lots more to do around the festival, including tours of the nearby breweries, the FyneFest parade led by Samba Ya Bamba, the FyneFest quiz, morning yoga, a tent offering face, body and beard painting to get rightfully glam for the weekend and even the Champions League Final playing in the Courtyard.