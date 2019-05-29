Narrow win for Kilmory at Dalmally

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Glenorchy 3 Kilmory 4

Mowi South Division 2

A second goal from Alister MacArthur, just five minutes from time, gave Kilmory a 4-3 victory over title rivals Glenorchy in their match at Mart Park.

This clash brought together the league’s top two teams and Alex Cunningham gave the visitors a 12-minute lead with a 20-yard bouncing shot after Alister MacArthur’s initial effort had been blocked by Findlay Ross.

Kilmory keeper Steven Gilmour did well to tip over Conor Sartain’s shot soon after but the hosts suffered a blow seven minutes before the break when key defender Arik MacKechnie was forced off with a nasty hand injury. Graham Morrice came on in his place.

Kilmory extended their lead on 43 minutes as Andy Cunningham’s low shot from distance deflected off Graham Morrice’s caman before nestling into the bottom corner of the net.

Glenorchy cut the deficit on the stroke of half time when John Sartain’s lofted ball from midfield dropped past keeper Gilmour and into the net to make it 2-1 at the break.

Glenorchy restored their two-goal cushion a minute into the second half when Alister MacArthur went through on goal and he steered the ball low into the net.

Glenorchy went back on the attack and, after a couple of close things; veteran substitute Graeme MacKechnie placed a shot into the top corner of the net to make it 3-2.

Glenorchy lost John Sartain through injury with 20 minutes to go and, just a minute later;they suffered more back luck as referee Ewen MacDonald awarded them a penalty when Graeme MacKechnie was brought down in the act of scoring. MacKechnie took the spot his but his effort came back off the crossbar.

Glenorchy were awarded a second spot-hit on 73 minutes for a ‘kick’ inside the box. This time defender Graham Morrice took responsibility and his low strike beat the keeper to make it 3-3.

The outcome remained in the balance until five minutes from time when Hal Jones played a long ball to Alister MacArthur and his shot on the run went low into the corner of the net to give Kilmory both points.

This was Glenorchy’s first league defeat of the season and they now trail Kilmory by a couple of points but they have a game in hand and the sides have still to meet at MacRae Park.

This title race looks like going to the wire.