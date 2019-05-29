Dry spell restricts boats on Crinan Canal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Due to the continued exceptionally dry period of weather, and the impact on water resource on the Crinan reservoirs, Scottish Canals have issued the following notice to boat owners restricting passage.

Vessels with Deep Draught: From close of business on Friday May 31 until further notice, Scottish Canals will be unable to offer passage to vessels with a FRESH WATER draught over 2.1m.

In addition to this, Scottish Canals would ask that those on passage conserve water by sharing locks with others.

A spokesperson continued: ‘In particular we would ask that you maintain groups on the flights between locks five and 13 so that we may minimise the water drawn from the summit reach.

‘We may be required to hold single vessels for a short period to make effective use of the lock. Where a single craft “splits” from a group that vessel may also be held for a period to join another locking.

‘We also request that no boats stop overnight between locks five and eight, or between 11 and 13. This enables us to adjust water levels as necessary in the early morning or late at night with minimum disruption to visitors.

‘We will endeavour not to cause undue delay and hope that your support and co-operation, for which we would thank you, will help us maintain levels of service throughout the summer period.’